Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $193,000 Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,987,000 after purchasing an additional 410,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 413.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 718,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 96,136 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 517,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The ODP alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ODP opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.