Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 610 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

