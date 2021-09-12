Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,489 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 207.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.