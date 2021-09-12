Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $191.71 on Friday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,994,246.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,182 shares of company stock valued at $53,139,675. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Medpace by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 5,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Medpace by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.