Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post sales of $292.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.90 million. Medpace reported sales of $230.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock worth $53,139,675 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,773,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after acquiring an additional 88,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.71. 666,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,706. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $198.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.61.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

