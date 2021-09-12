McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Plans Dividend of $0.52

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS:MCRAA opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. McRae Industries has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.57.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

