Maxim Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $1.38 on Friday. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

