MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 66.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.4% during the second quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 129,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $1,823,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTZ opened at $88.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09. MasTec has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

