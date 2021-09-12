Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,809,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $160.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.83. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

