Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

MKS has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target for the company. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 199.88 ($2.61).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 187.15 ($2.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.88. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

