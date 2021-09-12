MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,060,000 after buying an additional 96,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.38.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $438.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.82. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

