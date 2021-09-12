Mark Kenneth Wallace Sells 161,487 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CSX stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 322,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
