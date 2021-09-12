Mark Kenneth Wallace Sells 161,487 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CSX stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 322,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

