MANTRA DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.88 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $86.88 million and $41.17 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00163181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044601 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

