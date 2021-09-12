MahaDAO (MAHA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $915,482.00

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $7.16 million and $915,482.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00006341 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00183569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.17 or 0.07302595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,860.66 or 0.99905934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.88 or 0.00960436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003053 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.