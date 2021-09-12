Madison Asset Management LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $528,000.

Get Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSTX opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54. Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $28.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.