Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 458 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

