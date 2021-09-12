Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

M opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock worth $2,867,807. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

