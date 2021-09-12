Macy’s, Inc. (M) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

