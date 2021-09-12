Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 4,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 399,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

