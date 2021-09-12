Lundin Mining’s (LUN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.94.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.73 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.