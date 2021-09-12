LunchMoney (LMY) Price Down 42.7% Over Last Week

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $403,184.27 and $1,135.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00162446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.87 or 0.00734597 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.