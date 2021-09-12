Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,835,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after buying an additional 2,275,332 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,755,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUMN opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.