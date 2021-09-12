Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,731 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 79.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 69.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 114,698 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

