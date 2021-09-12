Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $213.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.13. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

