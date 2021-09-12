Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $425.58. 2,148,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,800. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.83 and a 200 day moving average of $348.63. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.