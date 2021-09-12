Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $425.58. 2,148,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,800. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.83 and a 200 day moving average of $348.63. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.33.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

