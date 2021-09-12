Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $425.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $434.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

