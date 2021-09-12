Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Barrett Business Services worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 61,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $76.65 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

