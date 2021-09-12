Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $443,000 Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TETRA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,456,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 272,959 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:TTI opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

