Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 17,936 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,936 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

