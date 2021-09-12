Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,552 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Lazard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.