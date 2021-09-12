Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $409,000 Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 64.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,391,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 962.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 1,596,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.93 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $59,149.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,651.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,435 and have sold 150,136 shares worth $1,556,827. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.