Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,627,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 381,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $19.88 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. Benchmark raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.