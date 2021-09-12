Loki (LOKI) One Day Volume Hits $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,006.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.70 or 0.07454837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00399587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $649.07 or 0.01410824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00127464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00550385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.00489454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00342017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006657 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

