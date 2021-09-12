Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading 6% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) shares traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$28.08 and last traded at C$28.06. 154,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 747,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.22.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

