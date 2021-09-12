Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre Sells 135 Shares

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shauna Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00.

Shares of LAD opened at $331.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.52 and its 200 day moving average is $362.19. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

