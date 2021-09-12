Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Liquidia by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liquidia by 197.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Liquidia by 29.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

