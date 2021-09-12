Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 1,005 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.