Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 4,744 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $115.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

