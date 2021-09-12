Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 3,033 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after buying an additional 463,262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

BATS IDV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.01. 473,378 shares of the company traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

