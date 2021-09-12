Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Limoneira alerts:

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $114,769 over the last ninety days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Limoneira by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Limoneira by 25.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Limoneira by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.