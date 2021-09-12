Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at about $29,867,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at about $29,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

