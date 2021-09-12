Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

LXP opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,657,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

