Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after buying an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $48,756,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.