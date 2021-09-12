Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,971 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

