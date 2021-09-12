Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

