LATOKEN (LA) Market Capitalization Tops $44.14 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One LATOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $44.14 million and approximately $62,810.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00064096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00164877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00045041 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

