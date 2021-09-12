Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRMR. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 256,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295,773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 474.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.