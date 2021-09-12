Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LE stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $835.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

