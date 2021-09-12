Lamden Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $13.70 million and $235,909.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.