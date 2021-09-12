Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 139.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.71.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,860 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $598.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $610.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.96. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

